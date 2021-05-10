Comets Shut Out Syracuse Crunch, Last Home Game Coming Up

The Utica Comets ended their 14-game season series with rival Syracuse on Monday with a 3-0 victory at the Adirondack Bank Center.

It was a great shut-out victory for goalie Joel Hoffer who stopped all 26 Crunch shots on goal for the victory.

It was a defensive battle through 2 periods and the Comets and Crunch would play to a scoreless tie going into the 3rd and final period. Just seconds after the opening final period face-off,Nolan Stevens broke the tie with a goal giving the Comets the 1-0 lead. Lukas Jasek got the assist. With under 5 minutes to play, the Comets would score an empty net goal and Nolan Stevens scored his second goal of the game to make the score 3-0, which would serve as the final score.

The win was Utica's 8th win of the shortened season over Syracuse, winning the series 8 games to 6. Utica will play its final home game of the season on Wednesday night, and then will close out the season with games Friday and Sunday in Rochester. These last 3 games will be the final times the Utica Comets will be playing under the Vancouver umbrella. Utica will begin their affiliation with the New Jersey Devils beginning in the fall.