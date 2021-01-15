Coffee Drinkers Rejoice! Chobani Creates New Ready-To-Drink Cold Brew Coffees

Chobani is making more than just great Greek yogurt. The company now has a cold brew coffee for you.

Chobani is launching Chobani Coffee, ready-to-drink coffees that are crafted with single origin cold brew and feature Chobani's oat milks and dairy creamers.

"Nutrient dense Greek yogurt and coffee have long been a perfect pair, fueling our lives throughout the day," said Peter McGuinness, President and COO of Chobani. "Chobani™ Coffee is crafted from single origin 100% Arabica beans, geared for the passionate coffee drinker looking for cold-press brews who love the added taste of creamers made from farm fresh milk and oat milk."

There's four new Chobani Coffee flavors to choose from: Cold Brew Pure Black (no sugar, no dairy); Cold Brew with Sweet Creamer and Cold Brew with Vanilla (each made from farm-fresh milk); and Cold Brew with Oatmilk (made with gluten-free oats).

Photo Credit - Chobani, LLC

Chobani Coffee is authentically crafted and made with only natural ingredients, no artificial flavors or sweeteners, and no preservatives. The oat milk and creamers in the cold brews are inspired by the company's existing Chobani Oat and Chobani Coffee Creamer platforms. Chobani Coffee provides the caffeine equivalent to a standard cup of coffee, each containing about 85mg of caffeine per serving.

You can purchase the new Chobani cold brew coffees at grocery and retail stores natiowide for $4.49 per or 2/$7. The cold brew coffees are made with Tetra Top packaging, making them widely recyclable across the U.S.