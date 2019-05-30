Agriculture Secretary Joins Congressman Brindisi At Chobani Plant

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue joined Congressman Anthony Brindisi Wednesday to talk with local producers and tour the Chobani factory in New Berlin, NY.

Local producers participated in a round-table discussion with the Congressman and Trump cabinet official about agriculture.

The two listened to issues regarding trade, the state of agriculture in Upstate New York and USDA regulations.

Brindisi said, "It is an honor to bring Secretary Perdue to Upstate New York. We make the finest agriculture products in the world and we need to make sure these producers can bring those products to market."

As a member of the House Committee on Agriculture, Brindisi has been a champion of Upstate's agriculture industry and continues to help with legislation to benefit local farmers and nutrition for children.