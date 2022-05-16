CNY Once Again the Butt of Jokes on a Comedy Show

Saturday Night Live took a jab at Central New York in a sketch on its latest episode this past weekend.

The sketch involved guidance counselors addressing the Class of 2022 at "Ol' Dirty Bastard High School," during which the counselors -- played by Ego Nwodim & Bowen Young -- advise the impending graduates to forgo college and get into modeling. When one student reacts skeptically, Ego Nowdim says, "Let me ask you this. Do you want to live in Paris or Syracuse?"

The line sort of lands with a dud, with maybe one quick chuckle from the studio audience. The sketch also featured guest host Selena Gomez as model named Ninne.

Objectively speaking, the sketch is not very strong. And we're not just saying that because of the jab at Syracuse. Click the imbedded video above and judge for yourself.

It's certainly not the first time CNY has been the butt of jokes on a national comedy TV series. A few years back, The Simpsons famously did a musical number called "Upstate New York" - to the tune of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" - which took multiple digs at the area. It also featured several animated homages to actual Utica landmarks. The segment was very divisive, with some people praising its humor while others were offended.

The most recent Saturday Night Live episode also featured another tie to the Central New York area, as Syracuse native Post Malone was the musical guest. It was Malone's first appearance on the long-running comedy program.

