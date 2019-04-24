CNY Planet Fitness Locations Launch ‘Teen Summer Challenge’

Here in Central New York, Planet Fitness is helping teens stay healthy this summer with their " Teen Summer Challenge " program.

Teens aged 15-18 will be able to work out at their local Planet Fitness for free all summer long. That means locations in Rome, New Hartford, and Utica. The program starts on May 15th and will continue until September 1st.

Teens will have the ability to take free fitness classes through Planet Fitness PE@PF program. Classes will be offered at least once a day, Monday through Friday.

How does it work? Teens must be signed up by a parent or guardian who is over the age of 18. When they are part of the program, they can work out as often as they want and by themselves.