Planet Fitness Gyms Will Now Require Masks for Working Out

Our lives have changed immeasurably during the COVID-19 pandemic. One aspect that will be tricky moving forward: exercising at the gym.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has yet to give his green light to many large gymnasiums to re-open. Still, many chains like Planet Fitness have devised special plans to maintain safety for customers. The four Planet Fitness locations across the Mohawk Valley region in Utica, Rome, New Hartford and Oneida (along with four in the Syracuse area) remain closed for now.

But Planet Fitness gyms in other portions of the U.S. are open and practicing safety measures.

Teddy Savage, one of the trainers at Planet Fitness, has five great and easy tips on how to get an effective workout, even WHILE wearing a mask:

Find a comfortable mask Breathe in rhythm Rest in intervals between cardio bursts Plan regular breaks in your routine Keep the workout interval bursts brief

Here's a handy video of Teddy's Tips:

Do you or could you exercise with a mask on? Will you continue to attend your favorite gym? Will you work out at home? Or will you find other methods of physical fitness?

The Planet Fitness chain began in Florida and New Hampshire and the story involves multiple owners. There are now more than 2,000 locations across the U.S. and in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and a few countries in Central America.