Central New York Planet Fitness Locations Offering Free Massages for Tax Day

Filing your taxes is stressful - that's why Planet Fitness wants to offer you a free massage.

Planet Fitness locations throughout Central New York are offering free massages to members and non-members today as a way to relieve the stress of filing your taxes - extra stressful if you owe the government some money.

We spoke to a Planet Fitness representative in Utica who told us that you only have to walk into your closest Planet Fitness to get yourself a free massage using their massage chairs or massage beds (which are available in Utica.)

That sounds like a pretty sweet deal. AHHHHHH.

Planet Fitness has locations in New Hartford, Utica, Rome, and Oneida.