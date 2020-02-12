A first responder is never off duty. Just ask a central New York father and his son who saved five people from a crash, while on their way home from a birthday dinner.

Bob Williams and 17 year-old Ethan Arno, were driving home Monday with their family, when two cars crashed on 81 in front of them. The men, who are members of the McConnellsville Fire Department, immediately pulled over to help. "I watched my son literally rescue two women, twin sisters in their 60’s, out of an upside down van," says Ethan's mom Heather Williams, who called 911. "He was knifing seatbelts as these women hung in the air."

Photo provided by Heather Williams

While Ethan worked to save the twin sisters, Bob helped get two children and their mother out of the other vehicle. Thankfully no one was serious injured. "I have never seen them actually on the scene and involved in something like this. I’m still in awe," says Heather. "It was so scary to watch your little boy, act so heroically."

Photo provided by Heather Williams

Ethan has only been with the McConnellsville Fire Department for a year, but he's already made quite an impact on his fellow firefighters and his community. A month ago he was awarded the Fireman of Year. "That’s the first time a young man has ever received that," says Heather.

Photo provided by Heather Williams

Heather is proud of her firefighting son and husband. She says the strangest thing about Sunday is they never go that way to go to their home in Blossvale. But that night they did. "I guess everything happens for a reason."

Thank you Bob and Ethan for your selfless sacrifice, not just Sunday, but every day of the year.