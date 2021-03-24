Climb Aboard Oldest Ellis Island Ferry Up for Sale For Rare Look Inside

Climb aboard and look inside the the oldest existing Ellis Island Ferry. Built in 1907, the 150 foot historic boat has changed hands several times over the years and is now listed on the National Register of historic places.

The Ferry was acquired by the Navy in 1917. It wasn't until 1921, when the U.S. Immigrations Services took over ownership, that it served as the Ellis Island Ferry for 8 years.

In 1929, the boat was sold to Captain Daniel McAllister of New York, who renamed it Hook Mountain and used it as a tour boat.

Get our free mobile app

The Navy took it back in 1941 when the boat, named League Island, was used in World War II for ferrying service between the Naval Yard, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and National Park, New Jersey.

The ferry was transferred to the War Shipping Administration for disposal in 1947. More than 40 years later a New Yorker purchased the Yankee and began restoration. In 2003 it was sold to the current owners, Richard and Victoria MacKenzie-Childs.

The hold has been transformed into a large work room that leads into two bedrooms, a large full bath, a kitchen and living room on the first level.

The space on the second level meant for passengers, is now a bedroom and a large dining area. There's also a stage where they once held parties, along with a half bath.

The crew quarters in the lowest level in the bow has been transformed into a bedroom.

The wheelhouse on the top has two rooms with a fantastic bedroom.

For the first time in her second millennium, the ferry is up for sale for $1.25 million.

Climb Aboard Oldest Ellis Island Ferry