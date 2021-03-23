There is another local option for those who are looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the Utica-area.

Primary Urgent Care on Genesee Street in South Utica began offering COVID-19 vaccination shots on Tuesday. In order to receive a shot, you must book an appointment and you must be among those currently eligible to receive a shot, based on regulations from New York State.

Those currently eligible are receive a vaccine are 50 and older, those 18 and older with comorbidities, and those 18 and older who work directly with the public.

Shots are being administered Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Utica location. To make an appointment, call 315-880-1234.

Primary Urgent Care officials say they have the Moderna vaccine, and once you receive the first dose you are guaranteed the second, and can schedule your appointment for the second shot when you come in to receive the first shot.

Other area locations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine include Oneida County run PODs at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica and at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, and the New York State run POD on the SUNY Poly campus in Marcy.

