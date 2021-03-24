31 Absurd, Yet Appropriate Central New York Community Chest Monopoly Cards

For the first time in more than 85 years, Monopoly is changing its Community Chest Cards. Gone are the beauty contests, because we're all winners, the holiday funds, because what the heck is that and life insurance, because who has that now a days.

“The world has changed a lot since Monopoly became a household name, and clearly today community is more important than ever,” said Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer at Hasbro. “We felt like 2021 was the perfect time to give fans the opportunity to show the world what community means to them through voting on new Community Chest Cards."

You can vote on Monopoly's new Community Chest Card at Monopolycommunitychest.com. The updated game with the new cards will be available this Fall.

Here's 31 absurd, yet appropriate Community Chest Cards for Central New York.

31 Absurd Yet Appropriate CNY Community Chest Monopoly Cards

