Looking to own a piece of Amercan history in the form of a classic car? A 1955 Chevrolet Bel-Air Convertible is currently for sale in Utica.

Chris A. Lorence posted this classic car for sale in Facebook's Marketplace. The price tag on the listing is $55,500:

For Sale: 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible. Recent restoration. Car is finished in Matador Red and India Ivory and in great condition. GM 350 V8 engine with New 4 Barrel Edelbrock Carb, paired with the original rebuilt two speed automatic power glide transmission, funneling out through new dual exhausts with chrome extensions. Brakes are stock drum (but has new rear brakes) as is suspension. Just spent over $5000 upgrading the engine compartment (see list).

The car is also listed as having power steering, a newer power convertible top, and electric wipers. The car was only driven summers only to car shows and special events.

Here's a listing of recent upgrades:

New Edelbrock 4 barrel carb

New Chevrolet chrome air Air filter and spacer

Brake master cylinder

New rebuilt generator

New voltage regulator

Radiator overflow tank installed

New Chevrolet chrome valve covers

New plugs, wiring, distributor

New chrome flywheels, belts

New battery, cable and holder

New replacement danchuk quartz clock

New rear brake drums

New boot cover

New center console

New seat belts for front and back seats

Wide angle drivers side mirror

New dual chrome exhaust extensions

Newer gas tank/sending unit"

Let's see this beautiful ride: