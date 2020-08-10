Check Out This Classic 1955 Chevrolet Bel-Air Convertible For Sale In Utica
Looking to own a piece of Amercan history in the form of a classic car? A 1955 Chevrolet Bel-Air Convertible is currently for sale in Utica.
Chris A. Lorence posted this classic car for sale in Facebook's Marketplace. The price tag on the listing is $55,500:
For Sale: 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible. Recent restoration. Car is finished in Matador Red and India Ivory and in great condition. GM 350 V8 engine with New 4 Barrel Edelbrock Carb, paired with the original rebuilt two speed automatic power glide transmission, funneling out through new dual exhausts with chrome extensions. Brakes are stock drum (but has new rear brakes) as is suspension. Just spent over $5000 upgrading the engine compartment (see list).
The car is also listed as having power steering, a newer power convertible top, and electric wipers. The car was only driven summers only to car shows and special events.
Here's a listing of recent upgrades:
New Edelbrock 4 barrel carb
New Chevrolet chrome air Air filter and spacer
Brake master cylinder
New rebuilt generator
New voltage regulator
Radiator overflow tank installed
New Chevrolet chrome valve covers
New plugs, wiring, distributor
New chrome flywheels, belts
New battery, cable and holder
New replacement danchuk quartz clock
New rear brake drums
New boot cover
New center console
New seat belts for front and back seats
Wide angle drivers side mirror
New dual chrome exhaust extensions
Newer gas tank/sending unit"
Let's see this beautiful ride: