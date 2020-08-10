State Police Investigate Fatal UTV Crash In Herkimer County

A Mohawk man is dead following a weekend UTV crash on Thompson Road in the Town of Salisbury.

State Police say an early investigation revealed 41-year-old Michael Miles was operating his 2020 Yamaha west in the eastbound lane on Thompson Road at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say he struck the rear of a 2019 Honda UTV and overturned.

Police say Miles, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and as a result of the injuries was transported to Little Falls Hospital via ambulance.

Miles was pronounced dead upon arrival and State Police say the operator of the UTV Miles struck was not injured in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.