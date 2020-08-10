New York Canal Staycations Offering Free Use of Kayaks and Bikes

Looking for a fun getaway on the cheap? Don't think cheap has to mean boring. New York's Park Department is offering Canal Staycations with free kayaks and bikes. Even better there are options of four different sites.

Now through Labor Day you can choose from free outdoor excursions by kayak and bike in Chittenango, Rochester, Seneca Falls, and Schenectady.

NY.gov

At Chittenango, the Landing Canal Boat Museum is offering a free canal excursions by kayak or biking along the Empire State Trail.

The Genesee Waterways Center is offering free excursions via kayak or bike from Lock 32 to Pittsford and back.

The Seneca Falls Recreation Center and Fuzzy Guppies kayak rental will be offering a free history tour by kayak along the Seneca Falls waterfront and Van Cleef Lake.

In the Capitol District, Upstate Kayak Rentals and CDPHP Cycle! are offering a free excursion by kayak or boat from Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor to Niskayuna’s Aqueduct Park and back.

Any one of the four locations will have great dining experiences available as well as plenty of hiking trails and historic places to visit. Whether you're looking to get in a little exercise or just take in the beauty of New York's canal system, it's a great getaway that won't break the bank.

Here's more about New York's Canal Staycations. Check out the video at the top featuring a kayaking trip in Chittenango.