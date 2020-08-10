23 New COVID-19 Exposures In Utica-Rome

Twenty-three new locations have been added to the exposures list and include a bar, a golf course, grocery stores, drug stores, and more.

As people are getting more comfortable going out in public in Central New York, we're seeing an increase in possible COVID-19 exposures with those who have tested positive for the virus.

Please be vigilant about checking these lists daily to keep yourself, family and friends, safe.

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/09/20

7/30/20, 7/31/20 & 8/7/20

Time of exposure: 7 am to 7 pm (caddy shifts each day)

Place of exposure: Yahnundasis Golf Club

Address of exposure: 8639 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 8/13, 8/14 & 8/21/20

7/31/20

Time of exposure: 3:30 pm to 3:50 pm.

Place of exposure: Target

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/14/20

8/5/20

Time of exposure 5 pm to 6 pm.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/19/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/08/20

7/29/20 & 7/30/20

Time of exposure: 5:30 am to 2 pm (Employee work shift both days)

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket

Address of exposure: 4593 Commercial Dr., New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes (Limited to no contact with customers)

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/13/20

7/31/20

Time of exposure: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket

Address of exposure: 808 W. Chestnut St., Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/14/20

Time of exposure: 2:15 pm to 2:30 pm.

Place of exposure: Mazzaferro's Meat & Deli

Address of exposure: 7824 Ridge Mills Road, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/14/20

8/1/20

Time of exposure: 1 pm to 1:15 pm.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: 8220 Turin Road, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/15/20

8/4/20

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket

Address of exposure: 808 W. Chestnut St., Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Place of exposure: Mazzaferro's Meat & Deli

Address of exposure: 7824 Ridge Mills Road, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

Time of exposure: 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Centro Bus from Parkway stop to Sangertown Square stop

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

Time of exposure: 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

Place of exposure: Target

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square – 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

Time of exposure: 2:30 pm to 3 pm.

Place of exposure: Burger King

Address of exposure: 8515 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

Time of exposure: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Place of exposure: WellNow

Address of exposure: 103 W. Dominick St., Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

8/5/20

Time of exposure: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Place of exposure: Chanatry's Hometown Market

Address of exposure: 485 French Road, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/19/20

Time of exposure: 6 pm 7 pm.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee St., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/19/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/07/20

Date of exposure: 07/30/20

Time of exposure: 7:30 pm to 7:45 pm.

Place of exposure: Walgreens

Address of exposure: Herkimer Road, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/13/20

Date of exposure: 08/01/20

Time of exposure: 7 pm to 7:15 pm.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/15/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/06/20

8/4/20

Time of exposure: 11:30 am to 12 pm.

Place of exposure: Mirabito Convenience Store

Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/18/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/04/20

8/1/20

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Place of exposure: Stewart's Shops

Address of exposure: State Route 233, Westmoreland

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/15/20

Time of exposure: 8 p.m.to 9:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Texas Roadhouse

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes, when required; not when seated

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/15/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/01/20

7/28/20

Time of exposure: 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

of exposure: 12 North Sports Bar (played volleyball – did not eat)

Address of exposure: Mulaney Road, Marcy

Wore mask: No

Symptom monitoring period: through 8/11/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/31/20

7/27/20

Time of exposure: 1:00 pm -1:30 pm

Place of exposure: Home Goods

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 8/10/20

Time of exposure: 1:00 pm – 2:00pm

Place of exposure: Target

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: 8/10/20

Those who may have been at the above locations on the date and times listed should self-monitor for symptoms for two-weeks from the date of the potential exposure.