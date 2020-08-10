23 New COVID-19 Exposures In Utica-Rome
Twenty-three new locations have been added to the exposures list and include a bar, a golf course, grocery stores, drug stores, and more.
As people are getting more comfortable going out in public in Central New York, we're seeing an increase in possible COVID-19 exposures with those who have tested positive for the virus.
Please be vigilant about checking these lists daily to keep yourself, family and friends, safe.
PUBLIC NOTICE OF POTENTIAL CONTACT
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/09/20
7/30/20, 7/31/20 & 8/7/20
Time of exposure: 7 am to 7 pm (caddy shifts each day)
Place of exposure: Yahnundasis Golf Club
Address of exposure: 8639 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: through 8/13, 8/14 & 8/21/20
7/31/20
Time of exposure: 3:30 pm to 3:50 pm.
Place of exposure: Target
Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/14/20
8/5/20
Time of exposure 5 pm to 6 pm.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/19/20
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/08/20
7/29/20 & 7/30/20
Time of exposure: 5:30 am to 2 pm (Employee work shift both days)
Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket
Address of exposure: 4593 Commercial Dr., New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes (Limited to no contact with customers)
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/13/20
7/31/20
Time of exposure: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket
Address of exposure: 808 W. Chestnut St., Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/14/20
Time of exposure: 2:15 pm to 2:30 pm.
Place of exposure: Mazzaferro's Meat & Deli
Address of exposure: 7824 Ridge Mills Road, Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/14/20
8/1/20
Time of exposure: 1 pm to 1:15 pm.
Place of exposure: Dollar General
Address of exposure: 8220 Turin Road, Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/15/20
8/4/20
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket
Address of exposure: 808 W. Chestnut St., Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Place of exposure: Mazzaferro's Meat & Deli
Address of exposure: 7824 Ridge Mills Road, Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
Time of exposure: 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Centro Bus from Parkway stop to Sangertown Square stop
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
Time of exposure: 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
Place of exposure: Target
Address of exposure: Sangertown Square – 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
Time of exposure: 2:30 pm to 3 pm.
Place of exposure: Burger King
Address of exposure: 8515 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
Time of exposure: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Place of exposure: WellNow
Address of exposure: 103 W. Dominick St., Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
8/5/20
Time of exposure: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Place of exposure: Chanatry's Hometown Market
Address of exposure: 485 French Road, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/19/20
Time of exposure: 6 pm 7 pm.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/19/20
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/07/20
Date of exposure: 07/30/20
Time of exposure: 7:30 pm to 7:45 pm.
Place of exposure: Walgreens
Address of exposure: Herkimer Road, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/13/20
Date of exposure: 08/01/20
Time of exposure: 7 pm to 7:15 pm.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/15/20
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/06/20
8/4/20
Time of exposure: 11:30 am to 12 pm.
Place of exposure: Mirabito Convenience Store
Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/18/20
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/04/20
8/1/20
Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Place of exposure: Stewart's Shops
Address of exposure: State Route 233, Westmoreland
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/15/20
Time of exposure: 8 p.m.to 9:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Texas Roadhouse
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes, when required; not when seated
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/15/20
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/01/20
7/28/20
Time of exposure: 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
of exposure: 12 North Sports Bar (played volleyball – did not eat)
Address of exposure: Mulaney Road, Marcy
Wore mask: No
Symptom monitoring period: through 8/11/20
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/31/20
7/27/20
Time of exposure: 1:00 pm -1:30 pm
Place of exposure: Home Goods
Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: 8/10/20
Time of exposure: 1:00 pm – 2:00pm
Place of exposure: Target
Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: 8/10/20
Those who may have been at the above locations on the date and times listed should self-monitor for symptoms for two-weeks from the date of the potential exposure.