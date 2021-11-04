U.S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney of Utica is among Republicans introducing a bill that would annul non-compete agreements for workers who are let go from their jobs for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

While the legislation doesn’t block vaccine mandates, it would do away with agreements that are signed by about one in five workers that keep them from finding new jobs with the competitors of their old employer.

The Employment Freedom for All Act would require the Federal Trad Commission to issue regulations prohibiting employers form enforcing a non-compete if the reason for termination is not getting vaccinated and makes a violation part of the Federal Trade Commission Act.

Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News (file)

Tenney says with the significant supply chain disruptions and employee shortages paired with vaccine mandates, there shouldn’t be non-compete clauses that prevent displaced workers from finding employment.

Other Republicans signed onto to the legislation are Representatives Jody Hice of Georgia, Brian Mast of Florida, Tracey Mann of Kansas, Louie Gohmet of Texas, William Timmons of South Carolina, Mary Miller of Illinois and Grett Guthrie of Kentucy.

Tenney is also behind the Health Freedom for All Act that seeks to prevent the Biden Administration for enacting a mandatory vaccine requirement on businesses with 100 or more employees or require weekly testing for the coronavirus.

