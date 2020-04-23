Chobani Yogurt Expands Food Bank Deliveries

According to WBNG in Binghamton, Chobani Yogurt announces it is sending a truckload of product per day to help food banks across the country. The Chenango County--based company had been making donations every week but is stepping up the deliveries as a result of greater demand on food banks since the coronavirus outbreak. A spokesperson says Chobani donated a million cups of yogurt over the last few weeks. They will also visit locations where front line workers need and deserve nutritious food.

"We wanted to align ourselves or continue to align ourselves and build off of the relationships we have with food banks," said Peter McGuinness, President of Chobani according to WBNG. "Because we're a food company and food banks need help and they need product to give to people who need nutrition."