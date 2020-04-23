Governor Cuomo Says ‘Not There Yet’ on Closing Schools for the Year

In his daily press briefing, Governor Cuomo says he's "not there yet" on closing schools for the year while acknowledging opening schools will be difficult.

While parents and teachers grapple with the challenges of learning at home, and schools start to look at alternative plans for graduating seniors, the Governor says he can't say with certainty that schools will remain closed through the end of the school year.

The Governor said that re-opening schools and businesses are connected.

“When you say you’re not going to open schools, you may as well say you’re not going to open businesses because the two are connected," Cuomo said in response to reporters question after the briefing. Cuomo said the data is being looked at "week to week" to make a determination.

Earlier in the week, Cuomo said there were "no plans" to reopen schools, and yesterday, detailed the multitude of factors that would make opening schools - including plans for widespread disinfecting and social distancing to protect students and teachers, describing it as a "big, big undertaking".

(Cuomo's response begins at 38:40)

New York State schools are currently closed until May15th under the PAUSE executive order.