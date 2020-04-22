Firefighters Warn the Public Not to Microwave Face Masks

As New York and many other states have required residents to wear face masks in public, the thought of germs resinates on many peoples' minds. Firefighters want to warn everyone that putting your face masks in the microwave is not the answer.

Fire departments in several states have posted pics of badly burned face masks to their social media pages in an effort to remind the public about the dangers of microwaving materials such as these. It may seem like common sense, but sometimes folks need it reiterated.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall's Office posted this message to their Facebook page:

The NH State Fire Marshal’s Office (NHFMO) would like to remind everyone that “microwaving their masks to kill germs” is a fire hazard and an extremely bad idea,

The CDC has said that washing your face masks with laundry detergent is the best way to kill germs.