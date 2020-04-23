10 New York Cats Have Now Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Your cat could be Coronavirus-positive.

According to CNN, two cats from separate households in New York City have tested positive and should make a full recovery. One of the house cats could have contracted the virus from someone in the same household who had no symptoms. The other began to exhibit symptoms after its owner tested positive for COVID-19. A second cat in that residence remains asymptomatic.

These domestic cats join 8 big cats from the Bronx Zoo who have also tested positive in New York City. If your cat seems to be having difficulty breathing, it could be a sign of an infection.

The CDC’s recommendation for your pets:

Keep them indoors whenever possible

Keep them 6 feet from others when you’re outside with them

Limit their contact with people or other pets outside of your quarantined group