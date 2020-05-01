Celebrate School Lunch Hero Day as BOCES Hands Out Over 100,000 Meals

Lunch ladies (and gentlemen) don't often get the respect they deserve, and now that school is closed, they're doing even more for our kids.

School Lunch Hero Day, celebrated on May 1st every year, "is a chance to showcase the difference school nutrition professionals make for every child who comes through the cafeteria. School Lunch Hero Day provides you with the perfect opportunity to recognize the hardworking professionals in your school cafeterias."

OHM BOCES has prepared and provided over 100,000 meals to kids since the start of the shutdown - and those numbers are just through April 17th.

Since schools have been closed, the cafeteria staffs from Central New York schools and their BOCES have been a source of consistency - and sustenance - for kids. Today, more than ever, we thank you.