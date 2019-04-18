Chobani Giving $200,000 Back to Communities in Central New York

Chobani has given back to the community for years. This year, the Yogurt company is doubling their effort to make a difference in central New York.

Chobani has established a Community Impact Fund with the goal of strengthening the region where Chobani employees live and work. The company has established a $200,000 annual fund to support grants that helps to expand economic opportunity and promote entrepreneurship for residents of Chenango, Delaware, Madison and Otsego counties.

Since our earliest days, we've proudly supported our hometown in New York. Whether it’s building a state-of-the-art baseball field for little leaguers in the Unadilla Valley, opening a community center in South Edmeston, or providing scholarships for students from farming families across New York, our Chobani family is a proud, contributing member of the communities we call home.

Applications will be accepted for proposals to establish projects and programs that strengthen the local economy, encourage local ownership, facilitate the development of new streams of financial resources, and support current or aspiring entrepreneurs. "We’re excited to invest in big ideas that expand economic opportunity & promote entrepreneurship."

Projects that might be of interest:

Teach young entrepreneurs

Empower small business owners

Establish value-add opportunities for farmers and landowners

Provide new farmer resource development

Create school to work training pathways for students

New initiatives will be strongly considered. Innovation and collaboration are encouraged and will be looked upon favorably. Applicants should include plans for sustainability beyond the Chobani Community Impact Fund grant period.

The minimum award per grantee will be $15,000 and the maximum will be $60,000 (for a multi-year grant of three years).

Submission Deadlines:

Letter of Inquiry will be due on Friday, June 28, 2019

If invited to apply, full applications will be due on Friday, August 16, 2019

Grant awards will be announced in mid-October.

Who May Qualify:

Any 501(c)(3) where a grant will benefit significantly residents of: Chenango, Delaware, Madison and/or Otsego counties.

Certain local government agencies and municipalities, and public-school systems within the Community Foundation’s service area.

Organizations requiring a 501(c)(3) as a fiscal sponsor may be eligible to apply, please inquire before submitting an LOI.

To begin the application process go to the Community Foundation for Southern Central New York .