Children Reported Missing in Upstate NY! Where Were They Until 4:45am?

When I was a kid my friends and I would spend as much time outside as possible. In the Summer my mom would tell us to go outside to play. We would ride our bikes around town, play Wiffle ball and get into innocent trouble. As long as we were back when the street lights came on, all was good.

Imagine the fear this New York family had when their young children didn't come home at dusk. They didn't come home until the next day!

Around 10pm on Friday May 6th, according to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, a call came in to headquarters asking Forest Rangers to assist in a wildland search for 2 missing children, ages 7 and 9.

Reports indicate that the children were last seen playing outside. The concern was that the kids had wandered into the nearby woods and are now lost. That fear became real as the children were nowhere to be found. Forest Rangers assembled a search team and went to work.

dec.ny.gov

I am not sure what I would do if my 19 year-old son went missing, let alone ages 7 and 9! Thank goodness for Forest Ranger Lieutenant Wickens and Rangers Chappell, Oldroy and Seeley as they set out to find these kids in the middle of the night.

Keep in mind, the initial call came in at 10pm Friday. By 4:45am Saturday Ranger Chappell reports having found the children in the woods. Rangers say the kids were cold but in good condition after being evaluated by EMS and returned to their parents.

All of this took place in Chenango County in the town of Pitcher, NY. but could happen anywhere in the state of New York. Huge thank you to our first responders.

