Check Out Damage Pics & Video – Did a Tornado Touch Down in Upstate NY?

First and foremost, we hope that everyone is okay - and as far as we know there weren't any injuries reported after storms swept through much of New York yesterday, and it's a good thing.

Massive trees and powerlines in Geneseo, NY were leveled, water levels were rising, and some of the damage was chronicled in the video and pics below - and it was one powerful storm!

As of early last evening, more than 4000 people were without power in Livingston County according to TheLCN.com

There was plenty of volatile weather in Upstate and Western NY over the last 12 to 20 hours, with alerts sending out tornado watches and warnings, but did an actual tornado touch down in New York?

At the time we published this story, there was no confirmation of an actual tornado hitting parts of New York, but images of the damage throughout Geneseo in Livingston County show damage consistent with one.

Storm on 6/16/22 - Was this from a Tornado in Upstate New York?

