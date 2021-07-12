Here we go again. After some digging, we have the cheapest yet huge 6 bedroom house for sale in Oneida County.

The country farmhouse is listed as a handyman special. That could scare some potential buyers away, which could be good for you. It sits 1.31 acres and offers up to 14 rooms.

The house was built in 1900 and is located at 5547 Lee Road in Rome, NY. It's Brokered by: R A Wilkes Real Estate Llc Presented by Realtor/Bambi Norman and listed as a 6 bedroom, 2 bath, 2000 square foot home in the following school districts:

John E Joy Elementary School K - 6

Lyndon H Strough Middle School 7 - 8

Rome Free Academy 9 - 12

The estimated mortgage would be $482 per month after a 20% down payment of $2,980.

At one time, the house was a two-family and, depending on your needs, could easily be converted back to one.

The house has both a front and back staircase along with 3 electrical meters (so that makes us think at one time it was 3 family, right?).

On July 1, 2021, the house was put on the market for $44,900 which breaks down to $22 per square foot. The house is situated in a quiet neighborhood alongside beautiful homes and family-owned farms.

The property will be sold "AS-IS" for an all-cash sale. The possibilities for this huge house are endless.

This house was built in the year 1900, imagine what it's seen and been thought. If only it could talk, right?

There are no home value estimates available for this property and there's no property tax history available. If you're willing to take a chance, then this might have some more life in her. Find more information at Realtor.com.

Let's take a look inside:

