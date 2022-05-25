13 Hilarious Bad Reviews of New York State Parks

Have these people even camped before?

I get camping means something different for everybody. Some people like to drive their enormous pimped-out RVs into the woods so they can watch the built-in TV while surrounded by trees. Others like to tent camp and screw up their back over the course of a weekend.

Whatever your preference, there's no wrong way to do it, but you have to know what you're in for-- it *is* the damn woods, after all. Sometimes there's bugs, and it ain't sterile.

Personally, I put my enthusiasm for camping at about a 6 out of 10. I generally have an above-average time. The last few summers have seen my dad and I take an awkward father-son camping trip to a different Adirondack park. And yes, some experiences were better than others. But nothing ever, like, SHOCKED me to the point where I would leave a bad review.

To leave a bad review, you have to either, A.) Have had an EXCEEDINGLY bad experience, or B.) Have WAY too much time on your hands.

It should be noted that bad reviews on New York State Parks are more the exception to the rule. New York boasts some INCREDIBLE parks with beautiful views and recreation opportunities, and a majority of the reviews ARE good. And even most of the bad reviews were more coming from a place of concern, rather than simply throwing shade. But some of the bads were pretty bonkers, and those were the gems I was after.

Below are the 13 funniest bad reviews for New York State Parks:

