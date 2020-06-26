Animal lovers in Central New York rejoice! A female baby snow leopard has been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, and you can help pick her name.

The zoo announced Wednesday that the baby was born on May 18 to mom and dad snow leopards Daania and Senge. During the big reveal with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon that day, the baby received her first health checkup and vaccinations, and she weighed 2.29 kilograms (right around 5 pounds).

Rosamond Gifford Zoo

Rosamond Gifford Zoo

McMahon also announced that the zoo is holding an online vote so Central New Yorkers can help name the cuddly cub. Voters can only submit their choice once and should choose from one of the following New York-related names that keepers have selected:

Olive, a town in Ulster County

Riga, a town in Monroe County

Clove, a lake in Staten Island

Garnet, New York State gem

Marcy, town in Oneida County and New York's tallest mountain

Rosamond Gifford Zoo

According to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, snow leopards are critically endangered, and there are less than 7,000 in the wild of Far East Russia.

While the new cub won't be on exhibit for visitors to see for another month, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo reopened last month and has been welcoming visitors with new regulations. The zoo only sells 500 tickets each day, with admission in 30-minute increments and ticket sales primarily conducted online. Foot traffic inside the zoo flows in one direction, and guests must follow social distancing guidelines, wear masks and agree to a temperature check before entering the zoo.