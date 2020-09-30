Kick Off Spooky Season with an Unearthly Triple Feature

2020 may be a weird year, but nothing can take away spooky season.

The Finger Lakes Drive-In is bringing all the fun of the season to the big screen with a Halloween triple-feature for the first weekend of October. The Auburn-based drive-in will kick off October 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. with Hocus Pocus, and will continue with Little Shop of Horrors and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Nothing says fall like cozying up in the back of your car with blankets, pillows, and a warm cup of apple cider while watching a spooky film (or three). And if you're searching for the most iconic movies of the season to watch this Halloween, you can't go wrong with these three. Hocus Pocus, Little Shop of Horrors and The Rocky Horror Picture Show are, more often than not, likely to come up in a debate about the best Halloween movies of all time.

Tickets for the event are $8 for anyone over 12 years, and $4 for kids 5 to 11 years old. However, if you head to the drive-in on Friday night, you'll get in for free in honor of Free Night Friday, sponsored by Summit Auto. Once you're there, you can also purchase food tickets for the Finger Lakes Drive-In concession stand for $2 each.

The spooky triple-feature movies progressively get higher MPAA ratings as the night goes on, so keep an eye on the time if you bring the kids.