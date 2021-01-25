Celebrate a Great Season of Bills Football With These Josh Allen Candles

The Bills' season came to an end Sunday night after a tough battle against the Kansas City Chiefs, but after an epic season like this, it's only fitting to cheer on Buffalo's team a little longer.

The team's loss in the AFC Championship game marked the end of an incredible run for players, coaches, and, of course, Bills Mafia in a year unlike any other. This season ended the decades-long drought without a playoff win, and while many fans couldn't partake in big celebrations, many homes in Western New York and beyond were filled with enough hooting and hollering to be heard in Bills Stadium.

While we may not be able to see Josh Allen and the boys take the field again until August, we're certain Bills Mafia will still take any opportunity to keep celebrating their team in the off-season.

These candles are for sale on Facebook Marketplace, noting Josh Allen as "The Patron Saint of the Mafia." They're available for $10 each from Agatha Lim Wallen in Manlius. Let's go Buff-a-lo!

Maybe these are exactly the good vibes Buffalo needs in the upcoming season to take on the Super Bowl in 2022.

It was quite the amazing season for the Bills as they ended their regular season 13-3 and got two playoff wins under their belts. Even though fans couldn't attend home games because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bills Mafia was cheering on their team every step of the way, yelling, celebrating, cursing and crying. From snow sculptures and Christmas decorations to silos and Allen Diggs 2020 lawn signs, the Mafia showed up and showed their team their pride.