CDC Issues Powerful Warning for Americans Traveling to Canada

Just when we were getting used to being able to travel to see our friends to the North, the CDC issued a powerful warning to Americans today to avoid traveling to Canada.

The Centers for Disease Control this morning, warned United States travelers, to avoid traveling to Canada at this time, due to the current COVID situation in the country. The agency is sighting a steep increase in cases there, and they’re telling people to avoid traveling over the border at this time.

This follows a warning from Canadian officials last month, telling their residents not to travel outside of the country. The Border between the United States and Canada is currently open, however, there are restrictions that are in place.

The CDC went on to say that if you must travel to Canada, to take the following precautions;

Make sure you are fully vaccinated. Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.

Be sure to follow the recommendations and requirements of the Canadian Government including wearing a mask, and staying at least 6 feet away from others.

Currently, Canada is a "Level 4" on the CDC Travel Health Notice Scale, which is the highest level and signifies a VERY HIGH risk of exposure to the virus.

The CDC is also reminding people that being fully vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself from COVID, and slow the spread of the disease. Boosters shots are also recommended by the CDC for all who are eligible.

