I personally have never been fond of raw seafood much less raw oysters. It is definitely a texture thing for me. You can't convince me that they are tasty enough to get over their what seems to me to be a slimy appeal. I do however know many people who rave about a good oyster either raw or battered to death in a Po'boy fried oyster sandwich.

No matter how you like your oysters I am here to deliver the news that the CDC has posted a warning, it is not a recall yet, about oysters from British Columbia. Apparently, there have been reports of some cases of the Norovirus being linked back to raw oysters in approximately 13 states. A CDC notice was issued that 103 illnesses had been reported as of the notice date which was yesterday (April 6, 2022).

CDC Norovirus Warning in Oysters Include New York

You may be now thinking about the old saying "Only eat oysters in the month containing an R". The reason for that pearl of wisdom varies but according to an article I found on the subject that tidbit appears to be at least 4000 years old. The Florida Museum shared an entire article online spelling out why they believe people stopped eating oysters during the summer.

One of the reasons does seem to be about oysters being bad to eat during the month with no "R" due to bacteria and things. But it turns out that not eating oysters in the summer has also been linked to a sustainable future for oyster beds. Either way, you still shouldn't be eating any raw oysters at this time.

What to Do About CDC Oyster Warning in New York

The states affected include New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. Norovirus can be very serious and even cause death. Old people and people with compromised immune systems should avoid oysters at this time. Businesses are being asked not to serve raw oysters and they should return or throw away any unused products.

