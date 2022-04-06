CNY Man, Sought on 19 Warrants Including Kidnapping, Arrested
A Syracuse man wanted on 19 arrest warrants from law enforcement in behind bars following a traffic stop in Dewitt.
New York State Police say they attempted pull over a vehicle driven by Stephen Marks of Syracuse for a traffic infraction, but Troopers say Marks did not stop and continued on in what resulted in a pursuit.
Ultimately Marks was stopped. Troopers say a check of the nationwide database checking active warrants showed the 47-year-old was wanted for 19 outstanding warrants. Among them was 2019 alleged kidnapping incident from the state of North Carolina.
US Marshalls Task Force responded to the scene to take Marks into custody to transport him as a fugitive from justice, state police said.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: All persons mentioned above suspected of wrongdoing or charged in any cases are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]
11 Big Celebs You Can See in CNY This Spring/Summer
Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Meet The Oneida County Sheriff's Office K9 Officers
KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...
17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
The Most Popular Films on Netflix
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
A Syracuse man wanted on 19 arrest warrants from law enforcement in behind bars following a traffic stop in Dewitt.
New York State Police say they attempted pull over a vehicle driven by Stephen Marks of Syracuse for a traffic infraction, but Troopers say Marks did not stop and continued on in what resulted in a pursuit.
Ultimately Marks was stopped. Troopers say a check of the nationwide database checking active warrants showed the 47-year-old was wanted for 19 outstanding warrants. Among them was 2019 alleged kidnapping incident from the state of North Carolina.
US Marshalls Task Force responded to the scene to take Marks into custody to transport him as a fugitive from justice, state police said.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: All persons mentioned above suspected of wrongdoing or charged in any cases are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]