CNY Man, Sought on 19 Warrants Including Kidnapping, Arrested

A Syracuse man wanted on 19 arrest warrants from law enforcement in behind bars following a traffic stop in Dewitt.

New York State Police say they attempted pull over a vehicle driven by Stephen Marks of Syracuse for a traffic infraction, but Troopers say Marks did not stop and continued on in what resulted in a pursuit.

Ultimately Marks was stopped. Troopers say a check of the nationwide database checking active warrants showed the 47-year-old was wanted for 19 outstanding warrants. Among them was 2019 alleged kidnapping incident from the state of North Carolina.

US Marshalls Task Force responded to the scene to take Marks into custody to transport him as a fugitive from justice, state police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: All persons mentioned above suspected of wrongdoing or charged in any cases are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

11 Big Celebs You Can See in CNY This Spring/Summer Whether they are coming to perform and be honored for their work, here are 11 big name celebrities you can find in CNY this spring or summer.

Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best With great power comes great Spider-Man movies. (Sometimes.)

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.

Meet The Oneida County Sheriff's Office K9 Officers

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

The Most Popular Films on Netflix These are the ten most popular films (in English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix. (The numbers come from Netflix’s official site

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

A Syracuse man wanted on 19 arrest warrants from law enforcement in behind bars following a traffic stop in Dewitt.

New York State Police say they attempted pull over a vehicle driven by Stephen Marks of Syracuse for a traffic infraction, but Troopers say Marks did not stop and continued on in what resulted in a pursuit.

Ultimately Marks was stopped. Troopers say a check of the nationwide database checking active warrants showed the 47-year-old was wanted for 19 outstanding warrants. Among them was 2019 alleged kidnapping incident from the state of North Carolina.

US Marshalls Task Force responded to the scene to take Marks into custody to transport him as a fugitive from justice, state police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: All persons mentioned above suspected of wrongdoing or charged in any cases are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]