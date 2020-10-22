So many in the Mohawk Valley have been asking the same sorts of questions: what is going on with Halloween this year? Are kids allowed to go out and trick-or-treat? Are Halloween parties allowed? What are the "rules?"

The easy answer yes to all of those questions, but there are some things that you should continue practicing. That includes mask wearing, avoiding large crowds, and choosing to stay home if you become sick.

Back in September, a rumor spread that Governor Andrew Cuomo was planning to "ban" trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities. He responded to that rumor shortly after saying that he didn't think that was "appropriate."

"I’m not going to tell you you can’t take your child through the neighborhood. I’m not going to do that,” Cuomo said, according to tweets posted from News 12 anchor, Tara Joyce.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With Halloween right around the corner, the New York State Department of Health has released a list of do's and don'ts to follow for 2020.

"Governor Cuomo asks for your help to make sure everyone has a healthy and safe Halloween. Halloween celebrations and activities, including trick-or-treating, can be filled with fun, but must be done in a safe way to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Some of their suggestions include trick-or-treating only with household family groups instead of being close to others, for those giving out candy to avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters, and setting up easy ways for children to grab the candy without the risk of them touching the other treats.

You can read more of the NYSDOH suggestions below, including some "creative ways to celebrate more safely."

NYSDOH

NYSDOH

If you're looking to get really creative this year, you could always build a candy chute for Halloween like this Whitesboro family.