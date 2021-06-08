The Oneida County Board of Elections is reminding eligible voters that early voting for the Tuesday, June 22 local primaries begins on Saturday.

Early voting will end on June 20.

There are four primary races this year. Voters are eligible to vote in this year’s primary if they are:

A registered DEMOCRAT in the Town of Deerfield (Town Councilperson)

A registered REPUBLICAN in the Town of New Hartford (Town Clerk/Tax Collector)

A registered REPUBLICAN in the Town of Vienna (Town Supervisor)

A registered REPUBLICAN in the Town of Western (Superintendent of Highways)

Any qualified Oneida County voter can cast their balolt in person at any of the three early voting locations on the dates and times indicated below.

Mohawk Valley Community College, Monday to Friday from 10AM to 6PM, Saturday from 0AM to 3 PM and Sunday from 10AM to 2PM.

Monday to Friday from 10AM to 6PM, Saturday from 0AM to 3 PM and Sunday from 10AM to 2PM. New Hartford Town Hall, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10AM to 6PM, Tuesday and Thursday from 10AM to 8PM, Saturday from 10AM to 3PM and Sunday from 10AM to 2PM.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10AM to 6PM, Tuesday and Thursday from 10AM to 8PM, Saturday from 10AM to 3PM and Sunday from 10AM to 2PM. South Rome Senior Center, Monday to Friday from 10Am to 6PM. Saturday from 10AM to 3PM and Sunday from 10Am to 2PM.

The three voting locations serve all of Oneida County.

People who vote during the early voting period will not be allowed to vote on Election Day.

Voters can confirm their registration by going to:voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/.

More information on the June Local Primary and early voting can be found at: /www.ocgovboe.net

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Oneida County Board of Elections by phone at (315) 798-5765 via email at BoardofElections@ocgov.net.