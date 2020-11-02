Election Officials: Early Voting Turnout Passes 2M In NY

NEW YORK (AP) — More than two million people have cast in-person ballots in New York state ahead of Tuesday's election.

That doesn't include tallies from Sunday, the ninth and final day of early voting.

On top of the early voting numbers, more than a million voters have already returned absentee ballots, elections officials said, bringing the total number of votes cast prior to Sunday’s tally to nearly 3.3 million.

That’s nearly 42% of the total vote in New York in the 2016 presidential election.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 to be counted.