Can You Win ‘Central New York Jeopardy’?

In support of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek's public battle against pancreatic cancer, we decided to put together a Jeopardy! board full of answers for which only true Central New Yorkers would know the questions.

See how many you can guess correctly without cheating (the questions are at the bottom of the page). And remember to phrase your responses in the form of a question. Alex would want it that way. Let's play CNY Jeopardy!

QUESTIONS: What is...Tomato Pie, Arterial, Ontario, The Aud, Drawn from a hat, Finger Lakes, Utica College's nickname, the Mets, Hamilton, the New York State Thruway, Annette Funicello, Riggies, Griffiss.