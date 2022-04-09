A 19-year-old from Onondaga County is under arrest following a chase with police.

The Oswego County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to stop a driver who was trying to flee police in the town of Schroeppel, New York on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at approximately 6:40pm.

According to a written release the pursuit began near the on ramp to the southbound lanes of State Route 481 near State Route 264 and County Route 6.

Schroeppel, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) Schroeppel, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) loading...

During the case the suspect's vehicle was seen pulling into a U-Turn area, backing out, and then driving head on toward the vehicle being driven by a Oswego County Sheriff's deputy.

The deputy continued chasing the vehicle as the two were headed northbound in the southbound lane of traffic. According to police, the suspect almost hit, head on, at least two other vehicles on the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Tyler Phillips of Clay, New York, then drove off of State Route 481. Police were able to stop him on State Route 264.

No injuries were immediately reported as a result of the chase or the arrest.

In addition to receiving traffic tickets, Phillips now faces the following charges:

Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 2rd Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree

He was arraigned in Oswego County Court and released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oswego County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Stone Ridge, NY Historic Home and Inn For Sale One-of-a-kind historic 1800s home in Stone Ridge, NY which is currently being run as an Inn and wedding venue is being offered as a turnkey business and residence. The Elm Rock Inn in Ulster County New York is for sale.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build The local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds and provides bed to children in need, held a Mega Build at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Over 400 volunteers helped build 276 bed over three days!.