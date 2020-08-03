Can You Help Identify This Alleged Whitesboro Bike Thief?

Many in Whitesboro are left speechless after little has been done to find a man, who has allegedly stolen bikes across the community.

Cathy Philo and Matty Potasiewiecz are two different parents of children who’s bikes were stolen over the weekend.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Potasiewiecz said his son was near the Sauquoit Creek on Saturday, August 1st and left his bike unattended for a period of time.

Philo said the man in the photos showed up in their yard at about 3:22 pm on Sunday, August 2nd.

"He walked in our yard and stole my eleven year old sons bike with helmet on it. He'd really like it back."

She also managed to catch some photos and footage of the thief, thanks to her security cameras.

Credit: Cathy Philo

"My sons bike was dark purple with a black helmet on it and a pouch in the back."

Both Philo and Potasiewiecz believe that the man in the footage is the one responsible for stealing the bicycles in the community.

The Whitesboro Police Department has been contacted in regards to the stolen bikes, but was unavailable for comment after several calls.

"The cop said he wants to find the guy first and then they will come to us to see if we want to press charges."

If you have any information about the man involved in the thefts, please contact the Whitesboro Police Department at 315-736-1944.

Tips to Prevent Bicycle Theft

According to Economical, here's five tips to keep your bicycle safe from theft.