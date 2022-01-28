Burn Some Rubber In A Sweet Muscle Car For Sale In Central NY

If you're looking for a muscle car, it will be hard to find one this solid for the price.

We live in a day where used car prices have skyrocketed beyond belief. Although there are shortages that definitely are creating a supply chain issue, the prices can be a little tough to handle. You do get better value out of used, but odds are this great-looking 1971 Pontiac won't be a daily driver for you.

In fact, the LeMans according to the owner has never seen a winter road. Surely, that is one of the reasons why you find nearly no traces of rust on the body of this vehicle. Of course, for $15,000, you will run into a few things that need to be done. It is to be expected. However, what needs to be sorted out on this car, in reality, isn't even all that bad.

The Fixes Needed

Needs New Vinyl Roof

Needs New Exhaust Fuel Line

The owner says a few other small items need to be addressed.

In all actuality, not really too much. A Pontiac LeMans is a very special car though. Why? It basically is a GTO for a fraction of the cost. If you had a different badge on this car, the price might be double. Instead, you get most of the form and function for way less on a LeMans.

In this car, you're still getting a very strong motor, a workhorse of a motor that carried the GM brand for decades, the Chevy 350. That motor only has a mere 59,000 miles on it too.

For $15,000 could this be your next car? Here is the listing.

1971 Pontiac LeMans For Sale In Central NY

