Stay Fit And Enjoy The Outdoors With The Erie Canalway Challenge

If you’re looking for a way to enjoy the great outdoors this winter, try the Erie Canalway Challenge.

The winter fitness challenge is happening next month and is sponsored by the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

Participants pledge to complete 15 miles by walking, running, hiking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing during the month of February.

Those taking part in the challenge can chose to log the miles at national, state and local parks on the Canalway Trial.

“There’s a special beauty about New York’s Canals in the winter, and the FEBRUARY 15 Canalway Challenge is the perfect opportunity for New Yorkers to get outdoors and appreciate the bucolic landscapes and exceptional history of this storied waterway.” said New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian Stratton

Any location within the boundaries of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor counts.

Four national parks, 24 state parks, and nine New York State historic sites are within the boundaries of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. The Corridor encompasses 23 counties and spans 524 miles across upstate New York.

It includes the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain Canals.

“With the upcoming Olympic Games and a focus on physical fitness, we hope the FEBRUARY 15 Challenge will provide an incentive for people to get up, get out, and get active to achieve their own fitness goals,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “Getting out this winter is an excellent way to explore the Canalway Corridor’s seasonal beauty and start a fitness habit that can last all year.”

Anyone who completes the February 15 challenge will earn a 15-Miler badge.

Registration is free and open to individuals, teams and organizations.

You can sign up at canalwaychallenge.org.

