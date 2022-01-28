There Is A Cemetery Located On Highmark Stadium

If you are an avid Bills fan you may already know this, but there is a family cemetery located at Highmark Stadium.

The Sheldon Family Cemetery is located between gates 6 and 7 at Highmark Stadium and there is a sign that explains the cemetery. According to FindAGrave.com and Buffalo Magazine:

Football games are played where once the Sheldon farmed, and before that, Erie Indians lived. The Sheldon started burying their dead in the plot near Gate 7 in the 1830's, according to John Printy, Orchard Park town historian. There are about a dozen marked graves and an unknown number of others. The last body was interred in the 1940s.

You have probably seen the cemetery if you go in by gates 6 and 7. If not, all of the dozen or so graves are fenced in.

The Buffalo Bills beat....no, crushed the New England Patriots this past Saturday, but you actually may have someone to thank. Her name is Valerie Hill and she is a member of the Six Nations Reserve in Ontario, Canada. Hill drove down before the Bills' home playoff game against the Patriots to hold an indigenous ceremony to get rid of the bad spirits at Highmark Stadium.

She burned tobacco, sage, sweetgrass, and some other things to get rid of the bad spirits ahead of the first playoff game for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills Mafia's next stop is at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 23 at 6:30 pm. The Chiefs production team actually ran out of touchdown fireworks on Sunday when they played the Steelers.

I am sure that they will not have that problem with the Buffalo Bills.

