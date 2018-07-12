What’s Better Than Burgers in CNY? How About Burgers and Brews?

A juicy burger and a delicious beer just go hand-in-hand don't they? Now, there's an event coming to Utica to celebrate this perfect combo, and more.

We're talking about "Burgers & Brews at Saranac." It will not only be a fun event celebrating the deliciousness of burgers and beer (or a soda, if you choose), but there will also be live music, and you'll be helping out a great cause, too. We don't know about you, but that sounds like a pretty great way to spend a summer evening in Central New York.

Alright, so maybe we should have already told you that these aren't regular burgers. According to the Burgers & Brews at Saranac Event Page on Facebook , these burgers are being crafted by The Tailor in the Cook. There will also be sides for your mouthwatering burger, and you'll get to choose a Saranac beverage that will pair perfectly with your meal.

We mentioned earlier that you would be helping out a great cause, too. According to the Burgers & Brews Event Page , all proceeds from this event will benefit the American Cancer Society.

While you're enjoying your tasty burger and beverage, you'll be able to listen to some live music, as Remsen Social Club will be performing during this event.

Burgers & Brews at Saranac is Tuesday, July 24th and goes from 6pm to 9pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online. To get more information and/or your tickets, visit the Facebook Event Page: Burgers & Brews at Saranac.

BONUS VIDEO:

