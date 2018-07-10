12-Year-Old Boy Dies On Otter Lake

Some sad news to report on during the summer here in Central New York. A 12-year-old boy died after he was thrown from a tube into a pontoon boat on Otter Lake .

Kaden Eckrich was riding in a tube with another child on Otter Lake in Forestport when the accident happened, according to New York State Police . Kaden's father Francis was operating the boat that was pulling the tube when he saw a pontoon boat anchored on the lake. The investigation shows , Eckrich tried to avoid colliding with the pontoon at the last second.

Kaden was thrown from the tube, hitting the pontoon, causing massive internal injuries. He passed away at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica. The other child on the tube was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Counselors will be on hand at Madison County school. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this time.