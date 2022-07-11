Get Ready For The Buck Moon Over New York State

The big week is here and, fingers crossed, the good weather sticks around for the incredible moon we are about to see over the Western New York area.

The next full moon will happen this week and the moon that we see will be known as "The Buck Moon" and will be extra special.

The July full moon, also known as the “Buck Moon,” will occur on Wednesday, and it will also hold the distinction of being the full moon that occurs closest to the celestial body's 'perigee,' the time that it is closest to the Earth in its orbit.

We have had some of the best weather ever this summer.Yes, it is dry and we could use some rain for the grass and the plants. But, we certainly can't complain about the bright, clear skies that we have had in Buffalo and Western New York. This past weekend was the return of two large events. The Taste of Buffalo brought thousands back to Niagara Square to sample over 40 great restaurants, breweries and wineries. While the Queen of Heaven Carnival was back in West Seneca and was certainly a blast. With live music both Saturday and Sunday night, the clear and cool weather was perfect for those who gathered under the beer tent.

So far, the forecast calls for the clouds and rain to pass through before Wednesday and the bright Buck Moon should be easy to see and enjoy.

