Brindisi Votes Against Party On War Powers Resolution

Congressman Anthony Brindisi voted Thursday in opposition to the House resolution to limit President Trump’s military options in Iran.

In a statement regarding the War Powers Resolution Brindisi says, “Soleimani was a terrorist with the blood of American soldiers and allies on his hands. There is no question he was brought to justice.”

Brindisi says, he also voted against the resolution because he believes it’s dangerous t limit the ability to respond to new and evolving threats from Iran and proxies.

However, Brindisi believes Congress should demand answers, rigorous oversight and work with the administration on a complete strategy for peace in the Middle East.