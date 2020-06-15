Brindisi Calling For Action Over Federal Stimulus Payments

Congressman Anthony Brindisi is calling on the IRS and the Treasury Department to take action after complaints about poorly marked, prepaid debit cards mailed to constituents for their federal stimulus payments.

Brindisi says many local residents threw their debit cards in the trash because they looked like junk mail.

“I’ve heard from countless constituents who have received prepaid debit cards that look like they were made at a scam department, not the Treasury Department,” “With things like misspellings, wrong names, and a non-governmental return address, struggling families are left to wonder if these cards are just another scam or the relief they desperately need. The Treasury Department and I.R.S. need to do better and I am demanding they fix this.”

Brindisi outlined his plan of action marking seven key instructions for the agencies moving forward:

Waive any and all replacement fees for individuals who may have lost their debit cards, including Americans who may have discarded their debit card after mistaking it for junk mail. Review IRS data in the coming weeks and identify individuals who were sent a debit card but never activated it, and appropriately follow up with those households to ensure they receive the economic impact payment they are due. Clearly identify on the outside of the envelope any subsequent mailed economic impact payments as being sent by or on behalf of the federal government. Review your process that resulted in incorrect names being printed on envelopes and cards and correct this problem for any future mailings. Abide by Congressional intent and ensure that users receive their full economic impact payment by waiving all fees for withdrawals at all ATMs. Oversee the creation of a free and easy method for individuals to transfer the full balance of their debit card to their checking account without the use of the internet. Work with the CFPB and any other relevant agency to conduct a public awareness campaign regarding potential scams related to these debit cards.

Anyone who may have thrown out their debit card is asked to contact Brindisi’s office at (315) 732-0713.