Madison County Joins List Of Counties Under State Of Emergency

Madison County is joining the growing list of New York counties to declare a State of Emergency.

Madison County Chairman John Becker officially declared the State of Emergency Sunday afternoon. The State of Emergency was declared as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus threat.

With the declaration of the State of Emergency, Becker is giving school districts in the county the discretion to close if they so choose. Chairman Becker said in a release,

The step of declaring a State of Emergency even without having a case in the County is an important one. The Madison County Department of Health and Office of Emergency Management are on the front lines of the response and preparations for if and when the virus comes to our County. We are entering into uncharted territory here in the United States and it is important that we here in Madison County do our part.

At the time of the declaration by Chairman Becker there were still no confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Madison County.

County officials are urging people to remain calm during this serious time. Madison County Health officials urge people as well to stay home from work or any place if they feel sick. If you are experiencing mild symptoms, you are also asked to stay home and call your primary care facility.

Madison County officials also say, "Upstate University Hospital has opened a triage line for the sole purpose of answering Central New Yorker’s questions about COVID-19. The phone line will take calls daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 315-464-3979." That line is for area residents who have COVID-19 related questions.

Chairman Becker also says,

The purpose of this declaration is to procure goods and services, and to render all required and available assistance to municipalities and school districts that is vital to the security, well-being, and health and safety of the citizens of Madison County. This declaration does not in any way impact travel.

To get the most accurate information on COVID-19, visit the CDC webpage at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. For questions, please contact Madison County Health Department at 315-366-2361.