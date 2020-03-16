Restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms and casinos will close in New York tonight.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York will join Connecticut and New Jersey to take joint regional action to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Starting at 8 tonight:

-Restaurants/bars will be takeout/delivery ONLY

-Gyms closed

-Movie theaters closed

-Casinos closed

Restaurants and bars will close and move to take-out and delivery services only. These establishments will be provided a waiver for carry-out alcohol and it'll take effect at 8 tonight.

Casinos, including TURNING STONE, will close down. Turning Stone properties will close at 5pm.

The three governors, Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, said they will temporarily close movie theaters, gyms and casinos as well.

"Our primary goal right now is to slow the spread of this virus so that the wave of new infections doesn't crash our healthcare system, and everyone agrees social distancing is the best way to do that," Governor Cuomo said. "This is not a war that can be won alone, which is why New York is partnering with our neighboring states to implement a uniform standard that not only keeps our people safe but also prevents 'state shopping' where residents of one state travel to another and vice versa. I have called on the federal government to implement nationwide protocols but in their absence we are taking this on ourselves."

New Yorkers are being urged to stay home and businesses asked to voluntarily close and allow employees to work from home.

Schools have been closed in central New York for the next several weeks. Get the latest closings and cancellations below.

