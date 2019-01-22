Billy Idol Now Has a Funko Pop! Figure

Billy Idol is the latest classic rocker to be immortalized in Funko's popular Pop! line of collectible figurines.

The plastic figure of Idol shows him in his famous pose, with a clenched right fist and a sneer on his upper lip. He's got bleached white hair, leather-and-studs clothing, two crosses around his neck and another cross dangling from his left ear.

You can now purchase it for $10.99.

Funko has also released new figures for Wayne's World , featuring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey dressed up as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar (sold separately), "Super Freak" Rick James former Smiths frontman Morrissey . Over the past few months, the company has also issued collectible figurines for Angus Young of AC/DC ( three separate looks ) and Queen , with Freddie Mercury in various outfits getting three of the six band figures available.

You can see those and many others in the gallery below.

Idol offered a fresh and modern take on his Vital Idol record last year that featured 11 mixes of most of that 1985 album's original track listing by current EDM producers. Idol and longtime collaborator Steve Stevens created a new version of "Mony Mony," which is available as a bonus track; so is a remix of "Save Me Now" by Lost Dog, a team that includes Idol's son Willem Wolfe.

Stevens is now working with Black Sabbath 's Geezer Butler and former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum in a new band called Deadland Ritual , fronted by Franky Perez of Apocalyptica. They premiered their first song last month and have confirmed an appearance at France's Hellfest in June.