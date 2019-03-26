The Police Are Getting Their Own Funko Pop! Figures

The Police are becoming the latest classic rockers to be immortalized in Funko's Pop! Rocks series. The company announced that officially licensed figurines of the trio will arrive in June.

"Every breath you take, every move you make, every bond you break, every step you take these Pop! British rockers will be watching you," reads the entry on Funko's blog . "Lead vocalist and bass guitarist Sting , guitarist Andy Summers and percussionist Stewart Copeland are ready to fill your house with the sweet, sweet sounds of the Second British Invasion."

So far there's no details on whether the figures will be sold separately , like when Metallica and Guns N' Roses were commemorated, or if they'll be packaged together as part of a limited-edition set, like Funko's exclusive Rush set sold at Fan Expo Canada last summer.

The Police join an ever-growing list of musicians who've had their likenesses replicated in Funko's distinctive style. Kiss will soon get a second line of figures , as will Johnny Cash . Three separate collectibles featuring AC/DC leader Angus Young were released in January. The success of Bohemian Rhapsody spawned a Queen line, with Freddie Mercury represented in three separate outfits . And Prince also had three of his most famous looks out last year.

Funko's Pop! series has been around since 1998. In addition to musicians, the line has also released figures for movie, TV and comic-book characters, as well as popular athletes.